Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of 7 October 2023 on Canale 5

Today, Saturday 7 October 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Saturday 7 October 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Saturday 7 October 2023, many guests will be interviewed by the presenter, Silvia Toffanin. In particular we will see Lorella Cuccarini, also this year singing teacher at “Amici di Maria De Filippi”, the thousand shades of Eleonora Giorgi and all the emotions of Romina Carrisi. Silvia Toffanin welcomes Jolanda Renga, in the bookshop with her first novel entitled “Something in the way she yawns”. And again, in the studio two faces known to the many fans of “Terra Amara”: the actress Melike Ipek Yalova, who plays the character of Müjgan and Esra Dermancıoğlu, i.e. the evil aunt Behice. Finally, she talks about love with Manila Nazzaro and her new partner Stefano.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Saturday 7 October 2023 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.