Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of 30 September 2023 on Canale 5

Today, Saturday 30 September 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Saturday 30 September 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Saturday 30 September 2023, many guests will be interviewed by the presenter, Silvia Toffanin. In particular we will see: directly from Terra Amara, Kerem Alisik, or the beloved Fekeli. And again a very followed couple from Temptation Island, Isabella and Manuel who will tell the story of their love. And finally the two hosts of Striscia la Notizia Vanessa Incontrada and Alessandro Siani. And Claudio Bisio again, to present his first film as director, The Last Time We Were Children”. And the great actress Sandra Milo. Finally the newlyweds Rosanna Lambertucci and Mario Di Cosimo.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Saturday 30 September 2023 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.