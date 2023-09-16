Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of 16 September 2023 on Canale 5

Today, Saturday 16 September 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Saturday 16 September 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Saturday 16 September 2023, we will see many guests who will be interviewed by the presenter, Silvia Toffanin. In particular we will see: the protagonist of the beloved Canale 5 series Bitter Earth, Uğur Güneş, the actor who plays Ylmaz, and who will tell his story in a new way. And again Micaela Ramazzotti, director of the film Felicità, her work before her. For the first time at Verissimo Asia Argento and her daughter Anna Lou. And again Alena Seredova, who recently married Alessandro Nasi. Finally, one of the most beloved artists of Italian music, Orietta Berti.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Saturday 16 September 2023 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.