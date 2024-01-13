Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of January 13, 2024 on Canale 5

Today, Saturday 13 January 2024, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo will be broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Saturday 13 January 2024 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Saturday 13 January 2024, many guests will be interviewed by the presenter, Silvia Toffanin. In the studio Diego Armando Maradona Junior, son of the great champion who made football history. And again Clizia Incorvaia and Paolo Ciavarro, a couple very much in love, who will reveal the date of their next wedding. Furthermore Murat Ünalmış, the actor who plays the character of Demir in the series Bitter Earth, the very complicated moment experienced by Justine Mattera and directly from the talent hotbed of Amici Alex Wyse. Finally, the path and strength of his sisters united in life and on TV: Silvia and Giulia Provvedi.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today's episode – Saturday 13 January 2024 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.