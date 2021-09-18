Very true, guests and previews of the episode of June 26, 2021 on Canale 5

Today, Saturday 18 September 2021, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon program. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and the guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Saturday 18 September 2021 on Canale 5.

Advances: the guests

As always, the Canale 5 talk show will keep its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society. Among the guests of this first weekend in the company of Silvia Toffanin: the winner of the Tokyo 2020 high jump Gianmarco Tamberi with his future bride Chiara Bontempi, Belen Rodriguez, Adriana Volpe and Enrico Papi. In addition, space to the intense story of the Paralympic sprinter Monica Contrafatto, who dedicated her bronze medal in the 100 meters to Afghanistan, where, on a mission in 2012, she lost a leg.

Streaming and tv

Where to see today’s episode – Saturday 18 September 2021 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Channel 5 starting at 16.30. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PC, tablet and smartphone.