Very true, Michele Bravi and Giuseppe Giofrè engaged: that’s with whom

In the episode of very true aired on Saturday 25 March, Silvia Toffanin interviewed the three judges of the Amici evening: Cristiano Malgioglio, Michele Bravi and Giuseppe Giofrè.

At one point, Malgioglio began to tease colleagues to push them to talk about their private lives: “I have the courage to say things, they don’t,” said Malgioglio. “Maybe courage will come”, replied Giofrè, who however was immediately interrupted by Cristiano: “But don’t tell me you don’t have a story, come on”.

“I am shocked because they say they have no stories, you have to say it”, the two Malgioglios then pressed and unexpectedly something happened.

Michele Bravi was the first to speak who threw a clue: “I make you happy: I usually always publish very sad songs about stories that end. Now I haven’t released songs for a while ”, thus hinting that at the moment there is a person in his life.

At this point, the only one who hadn’t revealed anything yet was Giofrè, so Malgioglio insisted: “The other day he spoke in English and, from what little I understand, I understand that he has a love story. I don’t know if he’s in Los Angeles or New York or London, but he’s got it”.

When cornered, the Amici 2012 winner dancer had to admit the relationship: “Yes, I have a story, in Los Angeles”. But who it is is still unknown.

Finally, Michele Bravi also revealed that he was engaged with a Turkish boy: “Here we are all three engaged”. The interview ended with Silvia Toffanin thanking Cristiano for helping her.