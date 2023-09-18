The singer wanted to remember the former Prime Minister to Verissimo, creating embarrassment in the studio: the reason

Iva Zanicchi never stops making people talk about themselves. Over the last few hours, the singer’s name has returned to occupy the pages of the main crime newspapers following some words released during her interview with very true which certainly have not gone unnoticed.

Iva Zanicchi was a guest on the episode of very true aired on Sunday 17 September. During the interview given in the living room of Silvia Toffanin, the singer became the protagonist of a moment that is causing a lot of chatter. Iva has in fact chosen very true to pay homage to Silvio Berlusconicreating chill in the studio.

These were the words with which Iva Zanicchi wanted to remember Silvio Berlusconi during the interview given to very true:

If you allow me, I would like to say something, I want to remember a person dear to me, and to you too, more to you than to me, it is Silvio Berlusconi. Sorry if I talk about it here. I loved him. However, one thing was omitted in the bishop’s beautiful homily at the funeral: he was very good, the most generous man I had ever met.

And, continuing, the singer then added:

And he did so much charity, without anyone knowing. You know that when I went abroad, for example when they took my passport away from me and all the musicians so as not to pay us, I thought to myself: “Now I’ll call Berlusconi so he can come and pick me up. Without him, a foothold was missing.

At the end of her speech, Iva realized that her words had moved her landladyto whom he wanted to address this message: