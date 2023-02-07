The conductor was unable to hold back his tears during the interview with Silvia Toffanin: that’s why

Gerry Scotti is without a doubt one of the most loved characters of the Italian small screen. Over the last few hours, the conductor has been making a lot of talk about himself for some words released during the interview with Silvia Toffanin on very true. Let’s find out together what the Italian television showman said.

During an interview given in the living room of very true to Silvia Toffanin, Gerry Scotti was unable to hold back the tears. The conductor got naked revealing moments not only of his working life but also of his private life. In detail, Gerry Scotti let himself go to one confession private that made everyone cry.

The unexpected revelation that Gerry Scotti made in Silvia Toffanin’s living room very true left everyone speechless. The conductor of Free fall has in fact revealed some details regarding the death of parents. These were his words about it:

They left suddenly, at two different times, but both without warning, without an illness. My mother passed away at 67, my father four years later.

And, continuing, the most loved conductor of Italian television added:

I both said goodbye the night before and the next day they were gone. They didn’t give me time to try and save them.

Despite this moving confession, today Gerry Scotti managed to overcome the mourning. A very important help was given by his son who gave dad Gerry two beautiful ones nephewsVirginia and Peter.

