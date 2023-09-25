Gabriela Chieffo she was a guest of very true together with her boyfriend Giuseppe Ferrara. Here the former protagonist of Temptation Island she indulged in a private confession that is causing a lot of chatter. In Silvia Toffanin’s living room, Gabriela confessed to having lost 45 kilos due to the turbulent period she lived together with her boyfriend Giuseppe. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Gabriela Chieffo and Giuseppe Ferrara guests of very true. The couple decided to give an interview in Silvia Toffanin’s living room, retracing their love story, made up of not exactly beautiful moments. In this regard, Gabriela became the protagonist of a revelation that left everyone speechless.

This is what was revealed by the former protagonist of Temptation Island regarding the history with Giuseppe:

Giuseppe has changed. Before, for example, when he went to play football I asked him if there were girls and he denied it. Now he tells me himself, there are no more lies. We have been together for 8 years, I was 12 and he was 16 when we fell in love. He was first in everything for me.

And, continuing, Gabriela Chieffo then declared that:

In January 2023 I discovered that he had cheated on me. Deep down I already knew it but he had never had the courage to tell me. I tried to get over it because I couldn’t leave it, so we signed up to Temptation Island. Since January I’ve had a breakdown, I’ve lost 45 kilos, I’ve been terrible.

Needless to say, his words stunned everyone, leaving even Silvia Toffanin herself stunned. Afterwards, Gabriela concluded her speech with these words: