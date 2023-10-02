The champion and her husband revealed an important background story about her pregnancy to Silvia Toffanin

Federica Pellegrini and her husband Matteo Giunta were guests of very true, the ratings champion program hosted by Silvia Toffanin. Right in the living room of the show, the couple announced an important background story on the pregnancy that is making many crime newspapers chatter. Let’s find out together what the couple’s words were.

Last July Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta they announced that they are expecting their first daughter. Needless to say, the news went around the web, attracting the attention of the Olympic champion’s fans. Guest of very trueFederica Pellegrini revealed an important background on her premiere pregnancy.

In Silvia Toffanin’s living room, the Olympic champion revealed that the baby will be born between Christmas and New Year. In addition to this, the former swimmer she confessed that she had decided to have a water birth. These were her words about it:

I will give birth in water because it is a natural environment for me.

As regards the announcement of the pregnancythe Olympic champion revealed that:

Announcing it… we procrastinated a lot. We wanted to keep it hidden as much as possible for many factors, then we put together the world championships where I knew my world record could fall so we had prepared the pregnancy announcement in the most ironic way we could.

During the interview that Federica Pellegrini gave in the living room of very truewe also talked about first name of the little girl. At the moment, however, the champion has revealed that she would like to maintain maximum confidentiality in this regard. Her husband Matteo Giunta, however, revealed in connection that he and his wife had already chosen the name of their firstborn. Fans of the couple can’t wait to know what the name of Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta’s firstborn will be.