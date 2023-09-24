The presenter criticized for the interview given in Silvia Toffanin’s living room: here’s why

Among the many guests present in the episode of very true aired on Saturday 23 September, the hostess Silvia Toffanin welcomed her into her living room Federica Panicucci. The presenter of Morning 5 he gave a long interview following which he received a series of criticism. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Federica Panicucci in controversy. On the occasion of the return of Morning 5the presenter gave an interview to very true where, in addition to talking about work, he also addressed some personal issues. Precisely for this reason you have received quite a few criticisms by the program’s loyal viewers.

In fact, during the interview given in Silvia Toffanin’s living room, Federica Panicucci spoke about the disappearance of her father. A very touching topic that moved everyone, but which some considered repetitive. According to the words of web users, it is not the first time that the presenter of Morning 5 tackle this topic in the living room of very true.

Among the many words written about it, we can read:

Rainbows and giant shooting stars. It is not very true. AND Ghost Whisperer – Appearances.

Or:

Panicucci will be speaking about her father for the fifth time very true. As if she were the only one in the world to have lost him…

It’s still:

Everyone seeing rainbows, shooting stars of missing people. Am I the only one who never sees a damn thing about the people I’ve lost?

But it didn’t end here. Other users commented on the interview on social media Federica Panicucci released a very true in this way:

This Panicucci space is a bit too much… It seems that the daughter has to leave for the war. She, on the other hand, has only turned 18.

And then:

How obvious, it’s embarrassing, how heavy.

It’s still: