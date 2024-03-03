The tumor has put Eleonora Giorgi to the test and despite this, the actress defines herself as optimistic and positive. She says “it was a rather eventful period…”.

Very delicate moment for Eleonora Giorgi. The actress was the last guest on the popular Saturday afternoon TV show, very true. Here he shared with Silvia Toffanin his experience of the last few months during this difficult period in her life.

A few months ago she was diagnosed with a pancreatic cancer, an illness that required a cycle of chemotherapy and numerous tests. The tumor has put Eleonora Giorgi to the test and, despite this, the actress defines herself as optimistic and positive. Yet, she says, there are many adversities that she has faced.

During his interview with very trueEleonora Giorgi talks about how doctors consider her “almost a cyborg” for her interior strenght which he is demonstrating. However, there is no shortage of particularly difficult days for the actress. The actress says:

Yesterday, for example, I was wondering how I could face an interview because I felt unwell, but today I'm here. Physically I'm still holding up, I still have hair, although I've shortened it a bit. Sometimes I wonder if everything will go well, perhaps after an operation scheduled for April… I also wonder what would happen if I could never go back to public again. But then I tell myself no, I want an authentic role or, perhaps, I think about the idea of ​​retiring to a secular convent.

Eleonora Giorgi recently said she had also had to face pneumonia and an infection caused by a device inserted into the body. The actress has also undergone numerous analyzes and tests with contrast medium, she defines it as “a rather eventful period”. Eleonora Giorgi then spoke about the support of her children:

My children are amazing, they look after me constantly. Paolo and Andrea are always by my side, even if the males show their affection in a somewhat reserved way, they are always there for me. The positive side of this tragedy is that I always try to see the good side of things or the glass half full. Maintaining a positive and optimistic outlook helps a lot.

The actress also talks about the pain related to the disease. Eleonora Giorgi reveals that she undergoes treatment every 15 days chemotherapy. There will be more concrete answers on the disease as soon as possible. “I still hope to be able to enjoy my life and do something that makes me and the public happy,” concludes the actress.