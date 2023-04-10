The former protagonist of Le Iene told herself in Silvia Toffanin’s living room: here’s what she said

A new episode of was aired on Saturday 8 April very true, the sample audience program conducted by Silvia Toffanin. Among the many guests present in the studio, the interview that did not go unnoticed Elena DiCioccio he released in the landlady’s living room. In detail, the former hyena revealed how she discovered she was HIV positive. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Elena Di Cioccio is back to talking about HIV positive. The former hyena has in fact released a long interview with very true where she laid bare recounting some of the moments of her life, even the most dramatic. We recall that a few weeks ago the presenter just a Hyenas she confessed to being HIV positive.

In Silvia Toffanin’s living room, Elena Di Cioccio revealed how she learned she had HIV. These were his words:

I had gone for routine blood tests and when I got the results and my doctor told me what the results were, my blood froze. Since then I have changed, my life has never been the same. Today, having got rid of this weight is a relief for me.

Subsequently, the former protagonist de Hyenas revealed how she found out she was infected:

I didn’t mention it in the book because anyone who knows me personally could trace the perimeter and I didn’t want anyone to get an unwelcome phone call. But he was in a stable relationship situation.

very trueElena Di Ciocco recalls the death of her mother: “It’s as if I already expected it”

During the interview given to Silvia Toffanin, Elena Di Cioccio then recalled her death mother with these words: