The singer accused of having exaggerated with the surgery

Over the last few hours the name of Anna Tatangelo has returned to occupy the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? Following the interview given to very true, in Silvia Toffanin’s living room, the singer was overwhelmed by a wave of criticism. Let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

The one that Anna Tatangelo released to very true it was an emotional interview. There singer he remembered his mother, who passed away prematurely due to a bad illness and he recalled the difficult years spent due to the disease. These were his words about it:

I always tried to smile even though I was suffering inside, in that hospital room I pretended that what was happening was temporary. I wanted to convey courage and strength to her. These last few years have affected me a lot and all of this has changed my life forever. Today more than ever I feel like underlining the importance of prevention, because it can save lives.

Subsequently, Anna Tatangelo released some statements about Gigi D’Alessio, revealing that:

I am very grateful to Gigi D’Alessio and always will be. He was there for me when my mother’s diagnosis arrived. Obviously our paths have separated but we have a common direction, namely that of the serenity of our son Andrea.

As already mentioned, following the interview given in Silvia Toffanin’s living room, Anna Tatangelo was overwhelmed by a lot of criticism. There are many users who accused the singer of having exaggerated with the surgery. Among the many comments written, we can read:

She looks much older than her age and yet she is in her early 30s.

Or:

My goodness, physically perfect but with a worse face. So much, too swollen, she looks like she’s 45 years old.

It’s still:

My goodness, surgery is exaggerated.

At the moment Anna Tatangelo has decided to remain silent and not respond to the criticisms in which she has been involved.