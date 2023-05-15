Moment of confidences for Asia Argento. The actress, guest of Verissimo in the episode of Sunday 14 May, talks to Silvia Toffanin. “I think you – she begins in the Canale 5 studio – have never seen me so well. Also because in recent years we have always seen each other in difficult times. This positive phase started after my mother’s death, where I really hit rock bottom. So I looked for what was left and collected it. Thanks also to Buddhism, to a mantra that helps me free up space in my head”.

However, the dark moments are different. “In some periods I drank from the morning. But a glass was enough since at a certain point your body can’t take it anymore “. Even the past with drugs has not been the simplest: “Addiction is a disease. You start with a joint and move on to harder drugs.”

Even her children suffer for her. “They saw me when I didn’t get out of bed, they were aware of my alcoholism. They are now experiencing my recovery as well. I hope it was a lesson for them about the effects of alcohol and drugs.”