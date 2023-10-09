Amanda Lear’s words in Silvia Toffanin’s studio left everyone speechless: the joking joke went around social media

Yesterday, Sunday 8 October, the usual appointment with Silvia Toffanin and her Verissimo aired on Cnaale 5. Among the many guests, the names of Lorella Cuccarini ed. stood out Amanda Lear.

While the former said she was happy for her confirmation as singing teacher at Amici di Maria, the latter gave rise to a very nice moment. In fact, after a rich chat with Silvia, the actress greeted the hostess and guests in a fun way.

Everyone knows that the French actress has a lively personality and that she always has a joke ready. Precisely for this reason, as soon as she concluded the interview, Amanda placed a typically her phrase.

Amanda Lear leaves the studio: her words shock Silvia Toffanin

After a rich interview that Amanda Lear gave to the microphones of Verissimo, to greet Silvia Toffanin and the public she decided to use one of her typical phrases. The exclamation first left everyone stunned, and then ended in loud laughter.

Everyone knows that Amanda has a lively personality and is always capable of creating very funny skits. This time too, she showed her ability to amaze and make those present laugh

As is usual in all Silvia Toffanin’s interviews, before saying goodbye to the actress she commented: “What can I say Amanda…”, looking for a noteworthy answer. However, no one would have expected such an original response.

Amanda promptly responded: “That I have to go because I have a sex life”. At first, Silvia looked startled, putting a hand to her mouth and making her eyes wide. Immediately afterwards, the presenter ended up in thunderous laughter.

In response, Toffanin told her: “Oh well, have fun then”. At that point Amanda Lear leaves the studio greeting everyone in his own way. The phrase pronounced by the French actress was absolutely not vulgar, precisely because she has a personality capable of making even the most controversial phrases ironic.

This also demonstrates how Amanda absolutely does not need to distort herself to appear modern. With her simplicity, she has always managed to win the hearts of viewers, this since her debut.

Obviously, the video of the back and forth between Amanda Lear and Silvia Toffanin it soon made the rounds on social media. Everyone agreed that her skills would be welcome in Italy. Maybe in the future, there could be some projects just for her, on Italian television.