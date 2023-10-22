These are the words of the former gieffino: “Sophie didn’t even say hello to my son”

On Saturday 21 October Alessandro Basciano he was a guest of Verissimo. The former contestant of Big Brother VIP responded to the accusations that Sophie Codegoni made in Silvia Toffanin’s living room last week. According to Basciano’s words, many accusations that the former tronista has made against her are false. Let’s find out together what the former gieffino said.

Alessandro Basciano couldn’t hold back his tears in Verissimo’s living room. The former contestant of Big Brother VIP he was surprised after listening to the words that his ex-partner released in the living room of Silvia Toffanin and commented on the interview with these words:

I didn’t think Sophie could make a certain type of statement. I am of the opinion that dirty clothes should be washed at home, especially when there are unfounded reasons. There are stories that you have told that are not true.

At this point Alessandro Basciano began to tell his story truth:

I haven’t heard from Sophie in two and a half weeks […] In addition to loving Sophie, I love her and protect her. Unfortunately, she is surrounded by people who indulge her in everything and who don’t want what’s best for her. The program would have been very nice and clean for her image but I asked her to keep in mind that there might be people ready to criticize the fact that she had a 4 month old baby at home and was participating in a reality show that preceded her being away for a month without a phone. They could have told her that she was a 21 year old girl who left a newborn at home to do television.

Alessandro Basciano’s interview with very true it then continued until he made a series of shocking statements that surprised even Silvia Toffanin herself. According to the words of the former gieffino, Sophie Codegoni she would have been plagiarized and pushed by third parties to end the relationship: