Alessandra Pierelli was a guest together with Eleonora Pedron in one of the last episodes of very true, the sample audience program conducted by Silvia Toffanin. Here the former suitor got naked, telling her life and making some revelations about the program thanks to which she became popular, Men and women. Let’s find out together what she said.

Alessandra Pierelli and Eleonora Pedron have been guests of very true. Right in Silvia Toffanin’s living room, the two could not help but tell about their special bond of friendship, which has kept them together for about 12 years. This is what Eleonora Pedron revealed about her friendship with Alessandra Pierelli:

We have been friends for 12 years. Since I moved with my family to Monaco. She was already living there and she was a bit like my first friend, the one who supported me, who helped me, who gave me tips. Then we have children who are the same age.

Alessandra Pierelli and the memory of the experience a Men and women: her words

In the living room of Silvia Toffanin Alessandra Pierelli could not help but remember her experience at Men and womenwhere he had the opportunity to live a great love story with Costantino Vitagliano.

With regards to your participation in Maria De Filippi’s programme, the former suitor he has declared:

What remains of that Alessandra? She remains that spontaneous being, myself, simple. I was also very naive, but even those moments in my life helped me. If I am now the woman I am, I owe it to that too. I was naive and at the same time I wanted to do a lot.

And, continuing, Alessandra Pierelli he added: