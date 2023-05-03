A very thick limo with delicious manhole covers, is this finally the start of a new trend?

Modifying cars can go in any direction. Naturally, a tuner wants to earn as much money as possible, so they make what the consumer wants. Fast crossovers with carbon spoiler packages and way too much power. Tuners like Manhart, G-Power, Mansory and Brabus sell that with verve. Upgrades for sporty cars are still there (especially at Manthey they sell great stuff).

The only thing lacking is über-luxury and fancy vehicles. Of course, you can go to mansory and brabus for a luxury limo, but they often look a bit tuned in the wrong sense of the word. The prevailing trends are also not conducive to making a chic car. Think of black optics packages, carbon fiber decorations and bicolor wheels.

Very fat limo

Happy RDB here for some much needed variety. The American tuner has taken care of an S-Class. It is not just one, but a real Mercedes-Maybach S680, complete with a twelve-cylinder engine. Where do you find that nowadays?

In this case, a set of RDB MZB1 rims has been chosen. They are huge manhole cover rims. They are absolutely not original, but they are in the spirit of the car. It therefore does not seem very aftermarket.

Do not be under any illusions, the MZB-1 rim is much more expensive than the original set from Mercedes itself. You cannot go to RBD for less than 10 grand. But look: it turns into such a very thick limo, delicious!

In this case, the color is not black or two-tone with bright shades. No, the entire car has a matte gray wrap. Or well, gray, it’s more like silver. As a result, the appearance of this super luxurious limo is slightly less old-fashioned. Of course any color is possible with a wrap.

No black accents

All the chrome work was also addressed. The moldings, door handles, mirror caps and all logos and emblems are painted in silver. No chrome, but thank goodness no black accents. Nowadays it is very hip to make your car look like an entry-level version or rental car for a fee, but this is much more chic.

The ride height has also been slightly adjusted, as you can see. RDB has slightly modified the air suspension module. Of course you can easily raise it a bit higher. The lowest setting is now slightly lower and that actually always looks better.

Mechanically, not much changes. At least, that is not what RDB tells you. Now there is a biturbo V12 under the hood. Due to all kinds of environmental interventions, it is weaker than ever: only 612 hp and 900 Nm. Its predecessor had 630 hp and 1,000 Nm. But yes, rather a pinched twelve-cylinder than no twelve-cylinder at all, right?

Read more? This is the development of the twelve-cylinder limousines over the years!

