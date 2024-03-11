Spring is approaching Mexico and the city of Guadalajara next to everything Jalisco they already resent it in him 10 day weather of the March 12 to 22.

From tomorrow according to the With waterMarch 12, the sky is expected to be cloudy but the weather will be hot with up to 30 degrees Celsius, and at night a minimum of 11 degrees.

He National Metereological Service of the With water He also reported that on Wednesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 14, cloudy skies are expected but with a maximum temperature of 30 to 31 degrees and 12 to 13 degrees at night.

Furthermore, according to the forecast of Meteored In the coming days, it is expected that on Friday, March 15, the cloudy skywith climates from 32 degrees to 15 degrees.

For Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, the completely clear sky with climates of 32 to 33 degrees and 13 to 14 degrees.

Photo: Guadalajara City Council

From Monday, March 18 to 20, partly cloudy skies are expected under climates of 32 to 33 degrees and 12 to 15 degrees.

Photo: Guadalajara City Council

While on Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22, the sky is forecast to be completely clear with up to 33 degrees Celsius.