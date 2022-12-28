It was ax day at Alexandra Palace, but Michael van Gerwen evaded the malaise among the (high) placed players. De Vlijmenaar won in a spectacular duel against the Austrian Mensur Suljovic.

View the full schedule and all results of the World Cup darts at Alexandra Palace in London here. The final is on January 3.

While the surprises in the second round of the World Darts Championship were still few, in round three they follow each other in rapid succession. On Tuesday, reigning world champion Peter Wright was already out (against Kim Huybrechts), followed by Danny Noppert (against the unseeded Scotsman Alan Soutar) and Gary Anderson (against Chris Dobey) on Wednesday afternoon.

Could Michael van Gerwen avert this fate against slow-hand Suljovic? The Austrian put Mighty Mike under pressure in the first set, but he held his own. The Dutchman was not shocked either from 0-2 at the back of set two. That was 'just' 3-2. And despite two narrow set wins, he still recorded a beautiful average of 115.84. Another confirmation of the good form he has been in for a while.

Michael van Gerwen ©PDC



Was it laziness that made him hand in the third set? It was a hitch in the cable, but not a cable break. Van Gerwen quickly restored order. But he had to go deep for it, because Suljovic barely missed throwing out. The Austrian had a throwout percentage of 82 after the fourth set, compared to 43 percent for Van Gerwen. Who, despite his still high three-arrow average of 111.16, had to pull out all the stops to prevent Suljovic (101.57) from coming alongside in sets.

But the Austrian was not shaken off yet. In the decisive leg of the fifth set, Van Gerwen was a bit overconfident when he did not choose to go for double bull with his last arrow to decide the match in his favor, but ‘set up’ the more desirable double 16. After all, Suljovic was still on 161 and he wouldn’t throw that out, would he? But yes, he did: treble 20, treble 17, double bull. Boom! The room exploded. And the game was another game (3-2).



Even after Van Gerwen immediately placed a break in the sixth set, Suljovic was not broken yet. He broke back. Both players then missed some chances and their averages fell, after which Van Gerwen came to the surface and reeled in the spoils (4-2) in the best and most entertaining game of this World Cup so far.

Van Gerwen can watch from his hotel room on Thursday afternoon who will be his opponent in the 1/8th finals on Friday evening. In addition to a Belgian clash in this round (Huybrechts – Van den Bergh) will there also be a Dutch get-together that day? Well if Dirk van Duijvenbode manages to beat Ross Smith. Their match promises to be a spectacle beforehand, as they are both known for throwing a lot of 180s. First, the last Dutchman will come into action in the third round on Thursday evening: Vincent van der Voort, who has to eliminate Luke Humphries.

'I'll do it again next round' Michael van Gerwen did not regret the non-thrown match dart in the fifth set. "Tomorrow I will do the exact same thing," said de Brabender ViaPlay. ,,It doesn't happen that often and the chances are small that he throws it. You have to do what you feel, so I did. It is important that you are sharp again afterwards." Just like the viewer, Van Gerwen enjoyed the match. ,,You need two players for a good match. If you had predicted this, everyone would have thought you were crazy. But under all circumstances you have to stay sharp and that was me."





