Over the last few hours, news has come from the most spied on house in Italy that has moved the whole web. It is about Manuel Bortuzzo who walked for the first time with i guardians to the Big Brother Vip. An exciting moment that of the athlete when he stood up, it was strong the emotion of all tenants especially of himself.

Manuel Bortuzzo never stops giving great gifts emotions to viewers of the Big Brother Vip. After letter of his ex-girlfriend who made everyone move, now the famous athlete leaves his wheelchair and gets up standing. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Manuel Bortuzzo went on two feet around the home of the Big Brother Vip thanks to the guardians who allow him to stay straight on his legs. So, the young swimmer has finally dropped out there for a while wheelchair.

During the morning, initially Manuel Bortuzzo entered the confessional with the wheelchair. A few minutes later he left the room with a brace that allows him to put weight on his arms. Alex Belli and Aldo Montano helped the athlete to move his firsts steps around the loft.

A beautiful moment that of Manuel Bortuzzo who excited all his teammates, in particular Soleil Rises who also joked with him. With these words the girl made one joke referred to Lulù Selassié:

And now how do you give him the kisses?

In fact, the young swimmer appears a lot while standing tall, it is about 1 meter 89cm tall. Obviously the first to notice the detail it was Lulu herself who found it a bit difficult to hug him. Manuel reacts with a simple one smirk without returning the hug even now that he can do it standing up.

