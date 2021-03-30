In a press conference on Tuesday, Söder was irritated by the dispute between Merkel and Laschet about his corona measures. Is Bavaria’s Prime Minister opening the fight for the Chancellery?

The Bavarian Prime Minister and CSU Chairman Markus Söder was irritated by the dispute between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and CDU boss Armin Laschet about his Corona policy as North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister. He thinks it is “very strange when the CDU chairman argues with the CDU chancellor six months before the election,” said Söder on Tuesday in Munich. Söder takes a stand in the dispute and has once again stood behind Chancellor Angela Merkel. “I support the Chancellor,” said Söder at the press conference on Tuesday. Merkel was right with “her concern, her prognosis and her assessment” about the dangers of the third wave of pandemics, said Söder.

Merkel had accused Laschet on Sunday evening in the ARD of not using the emergency brake agreed for rising corona incidence numbers as agreed. Laschet rejected this. Söder stood behind Merkel’s remarks and said that it must be clear to everyone that a new incidence of over 100 must be responded to. “The emergency brake is necessary over 100.” This also includes applying exit restrictions in these municipalities.

Laschet has admitted a loss of confidence in the Union and announces a realignment

The Union is in a crisis due to the corona policy, the mask scandal and the lobby affair around Azerbaijan. CDU boss Armin Laschet has now admitted a loss of confidence in the Union and announced a realignment. Errors in the pandemic management and also some personal misconduct in their own ranks would have led to the “trust in the reliability and efficiency of the Union as a whole has fallen,” said Laschet on Tuesday in Berlin. “We will change that, we will do better – I personally vouch for that.”

“At a kick-off event for work on the election program for the federal election in September, Laschet expressly turned against the SPD, the Greens and the Left Party. The future cannot be “shaped with left-wing ideological experiments,” said Laschet. The Union must make it clear in the election campaign: “We are the bulwark against ideology-driven politics”. The election programs of the Left, SPD and Greens already gave an idea of ​​this. It is still unclear who will stand for the Union as candidate for chancellor. Laschet and CSU boss Markus Söder are in discussion. The decision should be made between Easter and Pentecost.

Carsten Linnemann, expects the decision to run for chancellor more towards Easter

The vice-chairman of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Carsten Linnemann (CDU), expects an early decision on the Union’s candidate for chancellor. The schedule stipulates that the question will be decided between Easter and Whitsun, Linnemann said on Tuesday in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. “If you ask me personally, it will be more towards Easter than towards Pentecost.” CDU boss Armin Laschet and CSU chairman Markus Söder are in discussion for the candidacy. “The situation is really serious,” said Linnemann. The question of the candidate for chancellor has not been clarified, but neither is the question of whether the Union will provide the chancellor. Linnemann also strengthened Laschet’s back: he had proven in North Rhine-Westphalia “that he can do it”.

The Union continues to lose and is only five percentage points ahead of the Greens

In surveys, the Union is currently well below the 30 percent mark. The CDU and CSU are therefore growing nervous six months before the federal election. In the new survey by the polling company Insa for the picture-The newspaper lost the CDU and CSU two percentage points compared to the previous week and landed at only 26 percent, as the newspaper reported on Tuesday. Since the beginning of February, the Union has slipped by 10.5 percentage points.

The Greens gained one point in the survey compared to the previous week and came to 21 percent. According to the newspaper, this is the highest figure in the Insa survey for a good year. All other parties kept their values ​​from the previous week: The SPD comes to 18 percent, the AfD to eleven and the FDP to 10.5 percent, with the left it is seven percent. For the survey, the polling company interviewed 3,049 citizens on behalf of the newspaper from Friday to Monday. The statistical margin of error was given as two percentage points. (dp / dpa)

