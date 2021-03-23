Very soon … you may not need an injection to get the Corona vaccine!

Many people fear an injection and hesitate before taking any medicine or vaccine in the form of an injection. But the matter may change soon after the thought began to produce a new anti-virus vaccine that does not require an injection.

And the “Business Insider” website reported that the vaccine, under development, will be tablets that are taken orally, like pills. In this case, you will not need to go to a medical center or vaccination center to receive the Corona vaccine. You will not need a medical worker to get the vaccine. All you need is a little bit of water.

Oravax, which is working on the production of this vaccine, said it plans to start the first phase of clinical trials in humans by next June.

All Coronavirus vaccines, which have been approved so far in various parts of the world, are provided in the form of an injection.

It will not be the first time that there have been vaccines taken by mouth. There is also a tendency for the second generation vaccines to be produced in the form of tablets in order to facilitate their distribution so that people can take them themselves at home.