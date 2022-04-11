An ambulance next to the entrance of the Santa Lucía hospital, in a file image. / PABLO SANCHEZ / AGM

A 37-year-old man was injured in a work accident in Cartagena. The event took place in the hydrogen street of the “Los Camachos” Industrial Park in a warehouse under construction.

The Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center received calls at 6:09 p.m., reporting that the victim was unconscious after being hit on the head with a machine.

Patrols of the Civil Guard and the local Police, firefighters from the Fire Extinguishing and Civil Protection Service of the Cartagena City Council and a Mobile Emergency Unit of the Emergency and Emergency Management 061 moved to the place.

Once rescued by firefighters, the wounded man was treated “in situ” and later transferred with head trauma to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena, in a very serious condition. The accident has been reported to the Occupational Health and Safety Institute.