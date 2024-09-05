A very serious one accident road accident is what happened yesterday evening, Wednesday 4th September in Neptunein the province of Rome. Unfortunately, a 39-year-old pregnant woman and her 7-year-old child died almost instantly.

The details that have emerged about this very serious and heartbreaking accident are still being explored. few and fragmentary. However, it would appear that the two victims were aunt and nephew and that two other people were seriously injured.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred on the evening of Wednesday 4th September. Precisely in via Cervicione, which is located in the municipality of Neptunein the province of Rome. It is not yet clear how it happened, as it happened only a few hours ago, but only further investigations will tell answers concrete on the case.

From what has emerged, the 39-year-old woman was driving her car, with her was her twin sister and also her son who was only 7 years. But then suddenly, the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are currently being investigated, their car broke down. collided with another car and ended up crashing into the perimeter wall of a house.

Accident in Nettuno: the death of the two victims and the investigations of the case

Passers-by soon realized that the situation was very serious. For this reason they asked for the prompt intervention of the paramedics, who soon arrived on the scene, also asking for the help of the Fire Brigade.

The latter worked for a long time to free the wounded from the sheet metalbut when they entrusted the woman and the child to the care of the rescuers, there was nothing more that could be done for them. They had no other choice than to note their deaths and the woman was also pregnant.

The little boy’s mother and the other driver are now hospitalized in hospital, as they both suffered very serious trauma. Further tests will now be necessary to understand what happened. The hypothesis is that the accident occurred due to a missed stop.