Serious accident in the evening in Fossacesia, the toll is heartbreaking: two boys aged 18 and 19 unfortunately died instantly

A very serious one accident road accident is what happened yesterday evening, in the municipality of FossacesiaUnfortunately, the worst off were two boys aged 18 and 19 who were riding a motorbike and ended up crashing into a pole along the road.

The impact was fatal for them, in fact despite the timely intervention of the paramedics, who arrived on the scene quickly, they were unable to do anything. nothing for them. They had no choice but to acknowledge their heartbreaking deaths.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 8.30pm on Thursday 22 August. Precisely along via Vecchia Scorciosa, which is located in the small municipality of Fossacesiain the province of Chieti. The two, who were only 18 and 19 years old, were riding a Hondaled by the boy.

But then suddenly, the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are now being investigated by the police, the young man would have lost control of his two-wheeled vehicle and after going off the road, he ended up racing against a pole. Unfortunately, both of them fell heavily on the asphalt.

Accident in Fossacesia, the death of the two boys after the collision

Passers-by, seeing them on the ground, immediately understood the severity of the situation. For this reason they requested the prompt intervention of both health workers and law enforcement. Everyone arrived on site within a few minutes.

Doctors tried to revive them for a long time, but for the two young people there was nothing more to be done. Both, unfortunately, are deceased practically instantly, due to the violent impact.

From what the local newspaper writes AbruzzoVideo.tvthe victims are Charles Rizzi 18 years old and Georgia Apollonio 19 years old, both from Lanciano. Now the officers who intervened on the scene are trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident, even if for now there do not appear to be any other means involved.