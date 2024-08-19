The week opens with more very bad news about the events that occurred on Italian roads. The weekend brought with it tragic news, especially in such an intense period as the holiday period that followed Ferragosto. A man lost his life this morning in a accident It was a cyclist. The collision that left him no escape occurred against a heavy vehicle due to a tragic accident.

An unfortunate incident rocked the community of Vicopisano on Monday morning, August 19, when a cyclist 37 years old, resident of Bientina, lost his life after being hit by a bus. The rescuers who arrived at the scene of the accident could do nothing but confirm the death of the man on the bike.

The episode occurred precisely in Cucigliana, along via Orsini. According to the first reports reconstructionsit seems that the bus, taking a curve, narrowed its trajectory and ended up running over the cyclist who was on its right. Perhaps the poor internal visibility of the vehicle, perhaps an incorrect maneuver, but the cyclist could do nothing but try to avoid the worst. Unfortunately, the bus hit him and killed him.

The man on the bike, after a first impactfell and, unfortunately, ended up under the wheels of the vehicle. Despite the rapid intervention of the 118 rescuers, there was nothing that could be done for the 37-year-old: the death was already declared on the spot by the health workers.

The police are investigating to clarify the exact details of the incident. The driver of thebusdeeply shaken by the accident, was one of the first to call for help, followed by witnesses who were at the scene of the accident, many of whom remained in shock for a long time.

The victim, Alessio Cerullowas a passionate cyclist and worked at Acque. Despite a serious injury suffered in 2023, he continued to cultivate his passion for cycling. The victim of this bad accident had also managed to participate in amateur competitions with good results.

