Lorenzo Vida died at 19 years old after crashing his motorbike into a car while he was 500 metres from home

A very serious road accident occurred yesterday evening, Thursday 19th September, in Portogruaro. Unfortunately, a 19 year old called Lorenzo Life he died practically instantly, due to the violent impact first with the car and then with the asphalt.

The young man was returning to his home and was about 500 meters away, when the unthinkable happened. The officers who intervened on the scene, after having taken all the reliefs of the case, they are now working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 8.30pm on Thursday 19th September. Precisely at the entrance to the ring road on state road 14, in the small town of Portgruarowhich is located in the province of Venice. The boy who was only 19 years old had perhaps spent the afternoon with his friends and was returning to his dwelling.

But then suddenly, the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are now being ascertained by the officers who intervened, while he was about 500 meters from homecollided with a car that was proceeding in the opposite direction of travel. The impact for him was violent and inevitable. That’s why he ended up on the asphalt.

The heartbreaking death of Lorenzo Vida after the serious accident he was involved in

Passers-by seeing the severity of the boy’s condition, they immediately called for the intervention of the paramedics and also of the police. Everyone arrived on the scene within a few minutes, but despite their desperate resuscitation maneuvers, in the end they had no other choice than surrender.

Unfortunately they could only confirm his deathThe person who was driving the car is now hospitalized, but his condition is not expected to be serious.

In the meantime, the officers are working to understand the exact dynamics of this serious accident. The community is now shocked from this very serious and heartbreaking loss, which has affected the family.