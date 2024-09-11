A very serious road accident occurred yesterday, Tuesday 10 September, between a car and a motorbike. Unfortunately, a young father of only 39 years old, called Alessandro Carellalost his life almost instantly, after the violent impact.

As is standard practice in these cases, all the investigations into the incident are underway. investigationsThe dynamics are now being examined by the police, who after having taken the surveys are now trying to understand how the serious accident occurred.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 4.30pm on Tuesday 10th September. Precisely along the state road 7, which connects the municipalities of San Pancrazio Salentino and Manduriawhich are located in the province of Taranto. The young man was actually a resident of Torre Santa Susanna, in the province of Brindisi.

Alessandro worked as an Enel operator and was on duty in the Brindisi area. That day he was riding his scooter of large displacement, but it is not yet clear where it was headed. When suddenly, the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are now being examined by the police, it was collided head-on with a Lancia Ypsilon, driven by a 29-year-old local man.

The death of Alessandro Carella after the collision and the serious accident in which he was involved 15 years ago

Passers-by soon realized that the situation was indeed desperate. For this reason they asked for the prompt intervention of the paramedics. The latter, however, despite their attempts at resuscitation, could do nothing but note the death of the 39 year old.

The driver, however, is now hospitalised for treatment, but does not appear to be in good health. life-threatening.

The news of Alessandro Carella’s disappearance shocked the entire community, as he was very well known. The investigations also revealed that about 15 years ago, he had been involved in another serious motorcycle accidentwhile he was near his home and after a short coma he managed to recover, unlike this time when he didn’t make it. Leave the wife and a 3 year old child.