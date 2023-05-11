IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozak said in a press briefing: “Our assessment indicates very serious repercussions are expected, not only for the United States, but for the global economy as well, in the event that the United States defaults,” calling on all parties concerned to resolve the issue. Urgently.

She added that “the US authorities should be careful about new vulnerabilities in the US banking sector, including regional banks, which could appear … in light of the significant rise in interest rates.”