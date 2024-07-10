Polish actor and director Jery Stuhr has passed away at the age of 77. The man had been suffering from various health problems for some time

The entire world of cinema mourns the loss of the famous actor and director of Polish origins, Jerzy Stuhrwhich occurred in the last few hours. The man had 77 years old.

Famous Polish actor and director passes away

The son gave the news Maciejalso an actor, who revealed that his father had been suffering from various health problems for some time which led to his hospitalization in recent days.

The exact causes of the famous actor’s death are still unknown, whether it was a sudden illness or a long-term illness.

Jerzy Stuhr’s health problems

The last years lived by the actor and director Jerzy Stuhr have certainly not been easy from the point of view of Health. In fact, the man had to fight against several serious pathologies that put his physical resistance to the test.

His health problems began with a cancerare then followed by a stroke and subsequently from a heart attack.

A disappearance that has aroused grief and emotion at an international level throughout the world of cinematography and theatre.

Jerzy Stuhr’s career

Born in Krakow in 1947, his acting career began in theatres in Poland between the 1960s and 1970s. And it was during the 1970s that Jerzy Stuhr also made his debut at the cinema. He made his film debut by taking part in an episode of the film Hieronymus Przybyl “A million for Laura” in 1971, while playing his first leading role with Krzysztof Kieślowski in “Spokoj“, in 1976.

Among the most famous roles he played are undoubtedly those of “Sexism” , “Kingsajz” , “Kiler“.

In Italyin particular, the Polish actor was known to the general public for his roles played in films directed by the director and long-time friend Nanni Moretti. He had in fact been part of the cast of ‘We Have a Pope’, ‘The Caiman’ And ‘The sun of the future’.

He collaborated with the Drama school Of Bolognawith the Stable theatre Of Triestewith the University of Studies Of Palermo and with the actors’ festival Of FlorenceThe award received by the Italian theatre critics as best foreign actor.