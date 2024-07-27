The influencer’s official cause of death has not been released to the public, but friends have spoken out about her ectopic pregnancy.

The influencer died following a surgical intervention emergency that had become necessary following an ectopic pregnancy. This is a clearly problematic condition, as the name itself suggests. An ectopic pregnancy, or extrauterine pregnancy, is a condition characterized by the abnormal implantation of an embryo. The fertilized egg is not found in the uterine cavity, in fact, but nests in different locations of the genital system.

The woman, of 34 yearsunderwent the surgery this week, although she has not revealed the nature of the procedure to her social media followers. The influencer had asked her 70,000 Instagram followers to “pray for healing,” in one of her latest touching posts.

There official cause Her death was not made public, but friends spoke about her ectopic pregnancy. Brazilian social media star Taina Medeiros sadly leaves behind a husband and five-year-old daughter.

After his premature demiseas well as being so dramatic, fans paid tribute to Taina and expressed their support for her husband. “We have witnessed that love and dedication! You came into this world to make a difference, Tai! And you did! We will remember you as a blessing!”, read among the comments on social media. The family, in a statement, wrote:

Wife, mother, daughter, friend, entrepreneur. A woman of great faith, with eternal values ​​and infinite kindness. She touched many lives, looking beyond with eyes that reflected the beauty of the sea and exuded compassion. We are left with the most beautiful memories: her bright smile, her warm embrace and her legacy of love.

Taina Medeiros had become famous on Instagram as an influencer appreciated for her motherhood tips. The Brazilian was buried in Parnamirim, in the northeast of Brazil, yesterday morning, Thursday, July 25. A nurse by profession, Taina also gave advice on breastfeeding on her social media page. One of the influencer’s last posts on Instagram reads: “I have to take care of myself… But soon I will be able to take care of you, God willing.” Unfortunately, things didn’t go as her family and all the influencer’s loyal followers had hoped.