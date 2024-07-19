The efforts of the rescuers and the promptness of the various interventions were not enough to save the life of a influencers who unfortunately slipped in a waterfall while filming content for social media. The girl was only 26 years old.

Come on

Here’s what happened.

Farewell to the young influencer: the fall occurs while filming a content on Instagram

Technology and social media are not always on our side and unfortunately this story is the real proof of that. A young 26 year old girl named Aanvi Kamdar he lost his life due to a fatal fall which left her no escape.

Stock image

The woman, who has always been dedicated to the social sector, was followed by a large number of users. This is because she used to promote content that had to do with trips. She had then gone with some friends to the waterfall of Kumbha.

It is precisely in this circumstance that the woman brought out her mobile phone to make a reel to post on Instagram until tragedy struck. While he was filming this little clip a woman slipped inside the waterfallsinking into the void for at least 90 meters.

Rescue and death in hospital

This terrible tragedy occurred on the morning of July 16. The girl’s friends promptly contacted the emergency services and the Coast Guardbut they too had a very hard time before they managed to recover the woman.

Come on

The same was rescued after six hours of research, but unfortunately the injuries and damages reported by the fall immediately appeared very serious. The young accountant was rushed to the nearest hospital, but unfortunately she came to to miss a few hours later.

This death has left a great void in all those who followed her thanks to the account @theglocaljournal. In this profile Aanvi documented with photos and videos all the trips she had the opportunity to take. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that someone has lost their life because of videos to be published on social media. We hope that similar events will also occur in the future.