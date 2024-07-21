Brazil mourns the incredible passing of the singer Ayres Sasakiwho was electrocuted at the age of 35 during a live performance. The accident occurred on Saturday, July 13, at the Photo Voltaic Resort in Salinopolis, in the state of Pará, but the news was only published today by the international media.

According to the newspaper The Vanguardthe tragedy occurred when a wet fan approached the singer to hug him, causing a electric shock upon contact with a nearby cable. The dynamics of the incident are not yet entirely clear, and the authorities have launched an investigation.

The singer’s aunt, Rita Matos, told local press:

“What we do know is that his show was scheduled for a specific time and was moved up, but we are reaching out to the people who were with him at the time to understand how this happened. We will compile all the information in a statement that we will share with the press.”

The Solar Hotel, location of the concertexpressed his condolences in an official note, committing to support the family and to provide all the necessary help to the authorities to shed light on the affair.

AYRES SASAKI CASE At Hotel Solar, where the singer Ayres Sasaki died, he suffered an electrical discharge as he was working, which manifested itself for the first time or for satisfaction. pic.twitter.com/nUnQ0Gj05q — BT Mais (@belemtransito) July 14, 2024

Ayres Sasaki was not just a star of the music rock, but also a renowned architect and urban planner. His sudden and shocking loss has left an unfillable void not only in the world of music, but also in the field of architecture and urban planning. The singer leaves behind his wife Mariana, to whom he had been married for only eleven months.

The heartbroken widow responds on social media: “I would like to thank you for every message of love and comfort, for every prayer in this difficult moment that we are going through. I have not yet been able to read all the messages, but as I feel better, I will respond to each one. Thank you.”

The entire community of Sasaki’s fans, friends and colleagues rally around him familyremembering a talented artist and an extraordinary person, whose contribution to music and architecture will remain indelible.