A fresh and very sad piece of news regarding the disappearance of Mrs. YouTube. The woman who, in fact, had found popularity on social media passed away a few hours ago at the age of 56. The cause, a very invasive disease.

Mrs. YouTube is dead: who are we talking about?

He was only 56 years old Mrs. Youtubea woman who had managed to establish herself in the world of social media by bringing to the screen everything that had to do with the technology sector. Highly appreciated by web users, she had managed to carve out a corner of notoriety after a lot of work to gain visibility.

We are obviously referring to Susan Woichickia woman who for a long time used YouTube as a platform for earning money. Not everyone knows that thanks to her YouTube has become established all over the world, as well as the famous portal Google.

Some time ago Susan had ended up at the centre of the scene as she had censored of the accounts that had tried to deal with vaccines and everything related to the world of Covid. The same thing had also occurred with regards to the issue Climate Change of YouTube. A much talked about, but also extremely appreciated woman, who thanks to her intelligence has been able to give a strong contribution to technology.

Sharing the news of poor Susan’s death was her husband Dennis Troperwho decided to communicate everything on Facebook.

It is with deep sadness that I share the news of the passing of Susan Woicicki. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother of our 5 children left us today after two years of living with lung cancer.

The cause of Mrs. YouTube’s death would therefore be linked to a bad disease, a lung cancer that would have struck her some time ago. Susan has always fought this disease and has done everything to reject it, but in the end unfortunately it got the better of her.