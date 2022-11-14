After battling for two years with a bad liver disease, British guitarist Keith Levene has died: the sad announcement

A very serious mourning struck the world of British and world music on Friday 11 November. Keith Levene he died at the age of 65, after fighting for about two years with a bad disease that had afflicted his liver. To give the announcement of his death we thought the friend of all time Adam Hammond, who defined him as one of the most influential guitarists ever.

Levene was born in London on 18 July 1957 and from a very young age he had shown his passion and immense talent for music.

Guitarist of excellent value, only 19 years old, in 1976, together with Joe Strummer And Mick Jones he founded The Clash group, one of the most important rock bands of the last century.

He stayed with them for only a year. She contributed to the creation of only one song, which is called What’s My Name and found on the band’s first album.

The work by Keith for The Clash fu very importantnot least because he played a vital role in convincing guitarist Joe Strummer to leave his former band, the 101ers, and join them.

In 1977, however, his name separated from that of The Clash, albeit however, he continued to write music for them even in subsequent years.

He later joined another major band, i Public Limited Ltd. He remained with them until 1983 and in his path together with the group he managed to impose his own very characteristic genre, which still today makes people talk about itself.

The announcement of Keith Levene’s death

Again Keith Levene continued to write music for the group. Band that had a great success from the mid 80s onwards.

He later moved to the United States, to Los Angeles, where he also got to work for the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and other hip hop artists.

As mentioned, to announce the death of the musician, which occurred at the age of 65, was thought by the colleague and friend of a lifetime Adam Hammond. He explained in the announcement that Levene left for a liver cancer with whom he had been fighting for about two years, but that in any case his disappearance was sudden and unexpected. On Twitter she then concluded: