Tremendous crash between two cars in the Caserta area: unfortunately it fell to Roberto De Micco, general of the Air Force, to lose his life

Drama in the Caserta area, where the general of the Italian Air Force Robert DeMicco, 69 years old, lost his life following a serious car accident in which he was involved. The car he was traveling in collided with another car and he was seriously injured. Transported to hospital and emergency surgery, he died shortly after.

A dramatic weekend on Italian roads, with several road accidents that cost the lives of several people. Two in particular occurred in the Caserta area.

In the first, Augusto Pedana, a 38-year-old entrepreneur and father of a little girl, lost his life. His car collided head-on with an SUV and there was nothing he could do. The accident occurred on the connecting road Marcianise and St. Mark the Evangelist

In the other, however, it fell to Roberto De Micco to lose his life, General of the Italian Air Force.

The 69-year-old was traveling alone in his car and was driving along the provincial road in Castel Volturno, when he collided with another car for reasons yet to be ascertained.

The impact was tremendous and both cars were destroyed. Immediate call to rescuers and the arrival of the latter at the scene of the accident.

The general, extracted still alive from the cockpit, was rushed to the Pineta Grande clinic. There the doctors tried to save his life with an operation, but their efforts proved in vain.

Who was Roberto De Micco

As mentioned, Roberto De Micco was a general in the Italian Air Force and had served the army for decades, covering roles of the highest prestige and value.

He was a resident of Grazzanise and after a career as an expert pilot and commander of the ninth wing ‘Francesco Barraca’, he had been in charge of the military airport of his city. Later he also commanded the Naples airport of Capodichino.

In 1995, under the proposal of the Council of Ministers, he was appointed Knight of Merit of the Italian Republic.

There are many i condolence messages appeared on the web in the past few hours. Many former subordinates, colleagues and fellow soldiers have honored the memory of the general, underlining not only the excellent professionalism that has always distinguished him, but also his beautiful personality.