It was he who broke the news of the attack on the Twin Towers: Ludovico Di Meo died at the age of 63 due to post-operative complications

He passed away at the age of 63 Ludovico DiMeo. He had undergone a surgical operation in recent days and the causes of death would be linked precisely to post-operative complications. He was known for having been a Tg1 journalist, but also the author of various TV programs and vice president of Rai 1 and Rai 2.

From 9 September 2021 he was director of San Marino Rtv, affiliated broadcaster of Rai. And it was this broadcaster that gave the sad news of his death.

In a note they explained that in recent days he had been subjected to a coronary operation and that once stabilized he was discharged and sent home. There, however, he would have felt ill again and in a short time he died, making any rescue attempt useless.

Who was Ludovico Di Meo

The face and name of Ludovico Di Meo are among the best known in the world of journalism Italian, especially in the Rai family.

Professional journalist since 1988, he hosted Tg1 for a long time and it was he, theSeptember 11, 2001to lead the extraordinary edition following the Afghan attack on the Twin Towers in New York.

During his career he was also the author of several programs, always in Rai. One for all One morningwhich he also conducted.

He subsequently served as vice president of both a Rai 1 that a Rai 2. In the latter he also covered the role of Interim Director.

He had been nominated since September 2021 General manager of the broadcaster San Marino Rtv. Position held until his death, which occurred in Rome yesterday, Sunday 29 January, at the age of 63 years old.

Condolence messages

Many wanted to show the condolences for the disappearance of the journalist and television executive. Even the new prime minister Giorgia Meloniin a post on Twitter he wrote:

Deep sadness for the passing of Ludovico Di Meo. A serious journalist, a capable professional, a friend. My deepest sympathy and deepest condolences go out to his family.

Words of esteem and affection also publicly received from the highest offices of Rai, Marinella Soldi And Carlo Fuortesrespectively Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.