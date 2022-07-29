Farewell to Mary Alice, a great American actress, capable of enchanting everyone both in the theater, in the cinema and on television

Very serious mourning for American cinema and theater enthusiasts, who in these hours have learned the sad news of a great actress. Extraordinary performer and capable of winning a Tony Award and an Emmy Award, Mary Alice she passed away in her Manhattan home at the age of 85.

Difficult days for fans of cinema from all over the world, who yesterday had already heard the news of the death of a great British actor, Bernard Cribbins.

The British interpreter unfortunately passed away at the age of 93. The roles he masterfully interpreted are countless. One above all, that of Wilfred Mott in the successful TV series “Doctor Who“.

On Wednesday 27 July, however, it was the turn of an actress to go out American legendary, able to charm everyone with his art both in the cinema and in the theater.

Her name was Mary Alice, she lived in New York, in the borough of Manhattan and she left for natural causes at the age of 85 years old. To confirm the news, the Deadline Police Department.

Mary Alice’s career

Mary Alice Smith was born on December 3, 1941 in Indianola, in Mississippibut when he was only 2 years old he moved with his family to Chicago. She studied and graduated from Chicago Teacher’s College in Illinois, and then worked for a few years as teacher.

His first love, at a working level, was undoubtedly the theater. Her debut in fact arrived on the theatrical stages in 1969, when she starred in the opera directed by Charles Gordone and entitled “No Place To Be Somebody“.

To the cinema, among the many appearances in many highly successful films, two are particularly remembered. The one in Malcolm Xthe 1992 biopic directed by Spike Lee and starring a masterful Denzel Washington, and the one in Matrix Revolutionthird installment of the famous sci-fi saga, directed by the Wachowski brothers and starring Keanu Reeves.

Among the many awards and prizes received over the long and glorious career of the actress, two are worthy of particular mention. The Tony Awardmaximum theatrical recognition, for his role in the 1985 opera entitled Fences, and theEmmy Award won in 1993 for his role in the TV series I’ll Fly Away.