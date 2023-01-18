The world of theatre, cinema and television mourn the passing of the great director and choreographer Gino Landi

Yesterday evening, Tuesday 17 January, the news of the disappearance of one of the absolute protagonists of the Italian entertainment world of recent decades spread. Gino Landi he was 89 years old and over the course of his life he directed and choreographed dozens and dozens of hugely successful theater and television shows.

Though his face has rarely appeared in public, his first name will forever remain imprinted on history of Italian entertainment.

Gino Landi, pseudonym of Luigino Gregoriwas born in Milan on August 2, 1933 and from a very young age he was directed into the world of art by his parents, both variety artists.

He began his career in the theatre, first as a dancer and then as a choreographer and was discovered by the great Erminio Macarius.

The theater it has always remained his “home”, having taken care of the direction and choreography of many hugely successful shows and musicals.

Of great value, however, also the works he has carried out over the years also in the world of cinema and above all of television.

Just to mention some of the big ones with whom he worked and collaborated, Federico Fellini, Nino Rota, Tonino Guerra and Ennio Flaiano are mentioned.

Condolences for the passing of Gino Landi

Many shows which, as mentioned, were directed by him as director and which have had enormous success. Just mention the San Remo Festivalfor example, of which he was director for 7 editions, all conducted by his friend Pippo Baudo.

The collaboration between Gino Landi and Lorella Cuccarini today is also very important and lasting presenteryesterday a dancer who repeatedly found herself dancing to the choreographies written and directed by Gino.

Lorella wanted to greet Laudi publicly, publishing a photo that portrays her with him and writing this touching farewell message: