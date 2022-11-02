The historic founding member of Orpheus, Bruce Arnold, has passed away, for reasons that have not yet been disclosed: he was 76 years old

Very sad days for all American and worldwide music lovers, especially soft rock fans. He left, for reasons still unknown to the public, but most likely due to an illness, Bruce Arnold. The musician had become famous in the late 1960s with his band, Orpheus. Countless messages of condolence have appeared on the web in the past few hours.

To disclose the news of the disappearance we thought the family of the musician, who in the note issued through Deadline spoke of Bruce’s passing, without, however, going into details. Neither on the precise date of his disappearance, nor on the causes of the same.

His wife, Judy Arnold, in the note defined her husband as an extraordinary soul. She then she continued:

He has received and passed on countless blessings throughout his life and his love for his family and friends has been a source of inspiration. Although he is gone, his beautiful voice of him will live on through the music that he created and that he left us.

Bruce Arnold, in addition to his wife, left theirs four children: Oliver, Gray, Erin and Jhon Mark. The latter, the first child, wrote:

I am very proud of what my father has achieved and given during his life. Everything he has created continues to amaze me and I will be honored to continue to promote his legacy of him.

Who was Bruce Arnold

Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, in 1946, Bruce Arnold showed a marked talent in music.

The first group he founded was called The Villagers and their genre was folk. Subsequently, in 1964, he graduated from Classical High School in 1964.

Three years later, in 1967, he founded the band that would give him global success, the Orpheus. From ’68 to ’71 the band recorded and released four albums and six singles, including the highly successful one entitled “Can’t Find The Time“.

The aforementioned piece was then resumed and revisited by the group Hootie & the Blowfish. This version was later included in the 2000 comedy Me, Me & Irene, starring Jim Carrey and Renee Zellweger.