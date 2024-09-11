A great voice and a multifaceted and talented personality have passed away. He dies at the age of 93 Catherine Valentean icon of international music and a pioneer of bossa nova in Europe. According to her entourage, the Italian-French singer died peacefully of natural causes. The funeral was held privately, respecting the family’s wish to maintain maximum confidentiality.

The news of his passing, which occurred on September 9th in his home in Lugano, Switzerland, arrived only today via his official Facebook page.

Born in Paris in 1931 into a family of Italian artists, Valente has left an indelible mark on the history of music. Her career took off in the 1950s, with international hits such as Malagueña And The Breeze and I. Multilingual and versatile, Valente has recorded songs in nine languages, managing to gain appreciation not only in Europe. In the United States he has collaborated with artists of the caliber of Perry How And Dean MartinHe recorded 1,500 songs and sold 15 million records.

Her ability to mix musical genres and spread Latin American rhythms, such as samba and bossa nova, in Europe made her a pioneer of those musical styles that dominated the international scene in the 60s. Among her most famous successes, Bongo Cha Cha Cha from 1959 has become a timeless classic. Recently revived thanks to the remix of Good boys and its inclusion in the film Spider-Man: Far From Homehas had a new wave of popularity, including on TikTok.

Valente has also dominated the small screen scene, appearing in highly successful television shows such as Good evening Catherine And Welcome back Caterinawhere he duetted with great names in Italian music, including Mina. In 1969 he was a guest at the The Dean Martin Show. A Grammy nominee, Valente has spent a life entirely dedicated to art, becoming a symbol of elegance and musical mastery.