The announcement of Nicky Moore’s death came in a note published directly by her press office on her website: she was 75 years old

In the last few hours, music fans from all over the world, especially the Heavy Metal genre, have learned with great sadness the news of the death of Nicky Moore. Regarded as one of the pioneers of the genre, he has had a very long career full of enormous successes. He passed away at the age of 75, last Wednesday, August 3.

His parents took care of the announcement of his death spokesmanthrough the publication of a touching post on its official web page.

In the note it was recalled that wonderful man he was, as well as the immense musician he has always shown himself to be. Here is the note:

It is with immense sadness and an almost unbearably heavy heart that we must let you know that Nicky, a man larger than life in body and spirit, sadly passed away this morning.

A man who lived a thousand lives in one has now decided he needed rest. Rest well, dear friend. We will all miss you so much.

About the causes that led to Moore’s demise at the age of 75 not much is known. Except that for years now, he has been struggling with a very aggressive form of Parkinson’s disease. He left his two sons Nick Junior and Timmy.

Nicky Moore’s career

Nicky Moore started playing and singing at a very young age. He co-founded the Hackensack in the early 1970s, then joined the Tiger.

The real success, however, knew him later, when he was called to join the Samsonto replace Bruce Dickinson who left to join the Iron Maiden.

The relationship with Moore’s band was not continuous. He left the group for about ten years, during which time he joined other groups and worked like vocal coachbefore returning to Samsons in the 90s.

Nicky Moore will be remembered as one of the pioneers of the genre heavy metal. The musician and singer became the protagonist of a quite striking episode, when yes exhibited in a concert after being broken two ribs in a car accident. He later revealed that he couldn’t disappoint the fans.