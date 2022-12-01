Jake Flint was only 37 years old and an illness that struck him in his sleep would have taken him away: he had married a few hours earlier

A shocking drama hit the US music world on Tuesday 27 November. Jake Flint, star of the country genre, died forever at the age of 37. The drama of the event increases if you think that just a few hours before his death, he had exchanged marriage vows with his wife Brenda.

It was supposed to be a day of celebration and the beginning of the best time in the life of two young lovers. And instead it has transformed, unexpectedly and inexorably into a nightmare.

Jake was born in Holdenville, IN Oklahoma, in 1985 and has also grown in the same state. Influenced by local artists, he began to be passionate about music, especially the branch of the genre country called Red Dirt, in honor of the color of the earth of that part of the world.

Over the years he has become an artist in the truest sense of the word. Musician, author and songwriter known literally throughout the United States of America and beyond.

His first album has been published in 2006 and it’s called Hurry Up and Wait. Then she released another one in 2016, titled I’m Not Ok, and one in 2020, which she named after herself.

The death of Jake Flint

Last November 27, Jake Flint and his wife Brenda they were in Tulsa and in the afternoon they swore eternal love, bonding forever in marriage.

The festive atmosphere collapsed a few hours later, when the singer sadly passed away for a sickness that hit him in his sleep.

The pain experienced by is incalculable Brenda Flintwhat up Facebook he tried to put his emotions into words.

We were supposed to look at the wedding photos, but instead I have to choose the clothes to bury my husband. People shouldn’t be in so much pain. My heart is gone and I really need it to come back. I can’t bear much more. I need him here.

His friends And Colleagues they remember him as a good and kind man, as well as a great artist, who was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. With his smile, they said, he was loved by all.