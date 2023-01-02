A very serious mourning has hit the music world in the United States of America. In fact, the news of the untimely death of Jeremiah Green. The musician, founder and drummer of the famous band called Modest Mouse, passed away at the age of 45 after a battle with cancer that finally defeated him. He leaves behind his wife and a young son, born in 2016.

Jeremiah Martin Green was born in Oahu, Hawaii in 1977. His childhood it was not not happy at all. In fact, his father abused him and for years the two interrupted their relationship, only to get closer again.

He then grew up in Moxee, Wash. before moving to Seattlewhere he first approached the world of music.

He began his career while in high school, playing a few small area gigs. Then, in 1993, together with Isaac Brock and Eric Judy he founded the band of Modest Mouseachieving ever greater success.

In 2003, due to health problems, Green left the band, until later go back a year later, in May 2004.

He was married to his wife Lauren, with whom he also had a son in 2016.

The Death of Jeremiah Green

On December 24, fans of Jeremiah Green and Modest Mouse received news regarding the musician who was far from happy. It was right there to give it mother of the drummer, who explained with a broken heart that his son was battling cancer.

The band had commented on the news explaining that everything was going smoothly and invited fans to send in good vibes to Jeremiah and his family.

However, after just 6 days, the same band published a new post on social media, announcing what no one wanted to hear, namely that Green off forever. The post reads: