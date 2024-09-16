The country music world is in mourning. Tommy Cashfamed singer and younger brother of the legendary Johnny Cash, has died at the age of 84. The Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville confirmed the news in a social media post. No official cause of death has been released at this time.

“We are saddened to announce that the world lost a bright light last night.”

Music World in Mourning: Tommy Cash Dies at 84

Tommy Cash, born in Dyess, Arkansas, on April 5, 1940, had followed in the artistic footsteps of his older brother, distinguishing himself as one of the most appreciated performers on the scene. country. After enlisting in the U.S. Army and working as a radio DJ for the armed forces, his music career took off in the 1960s. His first recording contract came in 1965, but it wasn’t until 1969, with the success of Six White Horseswhich entered the top 10 of the Hot Country Songs of Billboard, solidifying his fame.

The song, a tribute to John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, peaked at number four on the charts and became one of his most famous songs. In the following years, Tommy had two more Top 10 hits with Rise and Shine And One Song Awayboth from 1970. His bond with Johnny Cash, in addition to being fraternal, was also artistic. The two collaborated in 1990 on the song Guess Things Happen That Way“a touching tribute to their intertwined careers.

Tommy Cash was not only a pillar of the music industry, but also a huge supporter of Johnny Cash Museumas recalled by Bill Miller, founder of the museum:

“He was a loyal supporter of our museum and a much-loved member of our extended family.”

Tommy’s disappearance comes just two days after the 21st anniversary of the disappearance of Johnny Cashwho died on September 12, 2003 at the age of 71 from complications related to diabetes. This coincidence has cast a pall of melancholy over both losses, reminding the world how much the Cash brothers have influenced the American music landscape.

Tommy Cash leaves behind a significant musical legacy, made up of decades of memorable songs and collaborations. His private life has often been out of the spotlight. It is known that he was married three times, first in 1961 to Barbara Ann Wisenbaker, and subsequently to Pamela Yvonne Dyer and Marcy J. Benefield.

Music has lost two great names today, both brothers of legendary singers.