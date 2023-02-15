The world of music, especially that of Hip Hop and rap, learned with great sadness the news of the passing of David Jolicoeur. Known by the stage name of Trugoy the Dove, the singer founded and was part of the trio called De La Soul, which from the late eighties until today has revolutionized the genre in its own way. He was only 54 years old.

The artist died last year February 12th and was announced by the US magazine AllHipHop.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1968, Jolicoeur soon moved to the neighborhood of Long Islandwhere he grew up and where he studied at Amityville Memorial High School.

In that institute he met and became friends with Vincent Mason And Kelvin Mercer. After a period in which the three had performed solo, they decided to team up and form a trio of hip hop music they called DeLaSoul.

Their eccentric style of dressing and the positive messages they used to convey in their lyrics soon led them to a discreet success and being nicknamed “the Hippies of hip hop”.

Theirs first albumtitled “3 Feet High and Rising” was immediately a successthe biggest of their career.

There are also many important collaborations over the years. As in 2006, when they participated in the making of the song Feel Good Inc by The Gorillaz. The song even won a Grammy Award.

How David Jolicoeur died

Also known by the pseudonym Trugoy The Dove, David Jolicoeur passed away on February 12 for acongestive heart failure who had accompanied him for several years.

In 2017, the singer spoke publicly about his health problems for the first time, and he did it his way.

It was November of that year and David, in one special scene at the beginning of the video for “Royalty Capes,” a track from De La Soul’s 2016 album, titled “And the Anonymous Nobody…”, he explained his condition.

This year De La Soul performed on stage for 50 years of hip-hop a.i 65th Grammy Awardsperforming their 1988 song, “Buddy.”

Many have noticed David’s absence. Just a week later, his agent announced the tragic news.