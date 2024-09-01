Adanaspor technical director and former footballer Sol Bamba died before a match due to illness related to the disease he had suffered

Sol Bamba died

The causes of the illness that led to Sol Bomba’s death

Former footballer, Sol Bomba currently worked as technical director of theAdanasporThe coach was about to play a match with his team against Manisa Football Club when he suddenly felt ill.

Unfortunately, despite the rescue attempts, the former national team player Ivory Coast there was nothing that could be done. The illness, from what we understand, would be a direct consequence of the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He had been diagnosed with the disease in 2020 and it seemed to have been defeated after a series of treatments.

Unfortunately, the rare form of cancer that had struck him returned, with a relapse that ultimately proved fatal.

Adanaspor coach dies

The story of the illness

In 2022, Sol Bamba gave an interview to Mail Sport in which he spoke without filters about his illness:

“After the first chemo, I was down for four days. I couldn’t get out of bed. I lost weight. After that, I told my girlfriend, ‘I’m not even trying in the second round.’ When I was in chemo, I never thought for a minute that I would play again.”

A fear that the former player has denied thanks to the treatment he has undertaken and all his strength of mind. Bamba has in fact closed his career at Middlesbrough taking the decisive penalty in FA Cup against the United.

Palermo’s condolences

Palermo Calcio also wanted to pay homage to its former defender, who played for the team between 2014 and 2015, by publishing the following note on its social media channels:

“Palermo FC, with President Dario Mirri and the entire City Football Group family, express their condolences for the premature passing of former Rosanero defender Souleymane Bamba”.