Zlatan Ibrahimovic mourns the passing of Thijs Slegers, the Dutch journalist who helped him at Ajax

A very serious mourning has affected the world of Dutch sport and journalism and one of the greatest football champions of recent decades, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Thijs Sleger, journalist and mentor of the Swede from AC Milan in the years in which he made his debut at Ajax, has passed away at the age of 46. He had been battling leukemia for some years.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic really needs very little introduction. The Swede, now 40 years old, is one of the living legendsand still active, of European and world football.

Ibra is also famous today for his strong character, bold. A character that fits him perfectly today, but which when he was just a kid, had caused him quite a few problems, especially credibility.

As everyone knows, after his home youth academy in Sweden, Zlatan moved to the Netherlands, to theAjax. There the first years were far from simple, especially for the criticisms that newspapers and football personalities reserved for him.

Among the many, the champion found moral support in a journalistThijs Slegers precisely, who has it supported as he could and helped keep his eyes straight on the lens.

The champion has not never forgotten what Thijs has done for him and has expressed his gratitude to him on several occasions.

Thijs Slegers didn’t make it

Yesterday, after a few years of hard struggle with a serious form of leukemia, the press officer of the PVS Eindhoven gave up and passed away at the age of only 46.

I had discovered he was ill in 2020 and since then he has gone through a dark period, made up of painful treatments, visits and false hopes.

Then came the awareness that there was nothing left for him to do.

In a television connection, Ibrahimovic had intervened live and, in tears, his friend had fondly recalled. The Swedish champion then said of Slegers in an interview: